Redd (RDD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,761.64 or 0.99961795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00039875 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00025307 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

