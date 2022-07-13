RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,264. The firm has a market cap of $487.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $94.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

