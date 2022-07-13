Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,853,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day moving average of $95.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

