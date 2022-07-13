Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canfor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s FY2022 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$4.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$4.25. The business had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canfor from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canfor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th.

TSE:CFP opened at C$25.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$21.01 and a 1-year high of C$33.89.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

