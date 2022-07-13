Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Price Target Lowered to €50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($55.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RANJY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($45.00) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Randstad from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Randstad has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Get Randstad alerts:

RANJY stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.99. 22,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,353. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92. Randstad has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $40.31.

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Randstad (Get Rating)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.