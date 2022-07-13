Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Price Target Lowered to €50.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($55.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
RANJY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($45.00) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Randstad from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Randstad has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.
RANJY stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.99. 22,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,353. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92. Randstad has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $40.31.
Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.
