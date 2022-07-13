Rainicorn Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $52,125.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $52,125.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00099044 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017508 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00169380 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

