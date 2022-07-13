QUAI DAO Reaches Market Cap of $152,071.27 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUAI DAO has a total market cap of $152,071.27 and approximately $53,801.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUAI DAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00108786 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUAI DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUAI DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUAI DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.