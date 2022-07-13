Qbao Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29,925.00 (QBT)

Qbao (QBT) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $167,030.13 and $29,925.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

