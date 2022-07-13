Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QABSY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. Qantas Airways has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $21.97.

Qantas Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

