Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS QABSY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. Qantas Airways has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $21.97.
Qantas Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)
