Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Subaru Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Subaru in a research note issued on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Subaru’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 2.56%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of FUJHY opened at $8.31 on Monday. Subaru has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

