ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Up 644.1% in June

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, an increase of 644.1% from the June 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

Shares of BIS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,226. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

