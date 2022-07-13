ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.88

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 20921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -806.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.