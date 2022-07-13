Project TXA Price Reaches $1.18 on Exchanges (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project TXA has traded up 292.1% against the US dollar. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00006044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00107627 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00017580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using U.S. dollars.

