Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) PT Raised to C$3.35

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$3.10 to C$3.35 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 142.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Probe Metals and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of CVE:PRB traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.38. The company had a trading volume of 123,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,413. Probe Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.36 and a 1-year high of C$2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$208.94 million and a PE ratio of -9.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.92.

Probe Metals ( CVE:PRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Probe Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

