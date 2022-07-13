Primecoin (XPM) Market Cap Hits $1.07 Million

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $548.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,404,757 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

