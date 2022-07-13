Presearch (PRE) Hits Market Cap of $34.40 Million

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Presearch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a total market cap of $34.40 million and approximately $27,556.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00027612 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00244847 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000992 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Presearch Coin Profile

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

