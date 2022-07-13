PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at CIBC

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSK. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.92.

TSE PSK traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,625. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$12.75 and a 52 week high of C$20.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 21.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.96.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$139.90 million for the quarter.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Cameron Maclean Proctor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.42 per share, with a total value of C$52,248.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,727,667.20. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 6,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.49 per share, with a total value of C$110,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 655,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,116,228.93. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,652 in the last 90 days.

PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

