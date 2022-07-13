Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $125.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. DTE Energy has a one year low of $108.22 and a one year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.45.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

