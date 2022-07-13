Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Buys 71,882 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,192,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,941,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,357 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26.

