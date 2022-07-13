Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.53

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.53 and traded as low as C$12.25. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$12.29, with a volume of 24,193 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of C$398.03 million and a PE ratio of 16.10.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$122.93 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This is an increase from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.06%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.