Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $332.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.22.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.