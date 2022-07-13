Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $1,609,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $405.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $461.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.17. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $642.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

