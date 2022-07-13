Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $171,885.13 and $2,556.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009749 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

