Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.93. 35,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,858,883. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.55.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

