Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $23.45

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.45, but opened at $24.00. Pharvaris shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHVS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

The company has a market cap of $764.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of -0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 97,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at $11,908,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.