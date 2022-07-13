Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $23.45

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.45, but opened at $24.00. Pharvaris shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHVS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
The company has a market cap of $764.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of -0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 97,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at $11,908,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
