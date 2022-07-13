Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $307.40

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.40 ($3.66) and traded as low as GBX 287.05 ($3.41). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 288 ($3.43), with a volume of 850,800 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.11) to GBX 385 ($4.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pets at Home Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.33) in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.07) to GBX 470 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 465.71 ($5.54).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 306.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 356.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,157.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In related news, insider Lyssa McGowan acquired 32,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £99,884.25 ($118,796.68). Also, insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.04), for a total transaction of £205,530 ($244,445.77).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

