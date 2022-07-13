Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $307.40

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 307.40 ($3.66) and traded as low as GBX 287.05 ($3.41). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 288 ($3.43), with a volume of 850,800 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PETS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.65) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.11) to GBX 385 ($4.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pets at Home Group to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.33) in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.07) to GBX 470 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 465.71 ($5.54).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,157.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 306.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 356.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.04), for a total transaction of £205,530 ($244,445.77). Also, insider Lyssa McGowan purchased 32,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.68) per share, for a total transaction of £99,884.25 ($118,796.68).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.