Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 10090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POFCY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Petrofac in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.02) to GBX 180 ($2.14) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.67) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

