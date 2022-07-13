Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the June 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PSHZF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 69,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,962. Pershing Square has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.58%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

