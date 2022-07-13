Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €169.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €169.00 ($169.00) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RI. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($196.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($224.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($220.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €242.00 ($242.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($207.00) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of EPA:RI traded up €0.30 ($0.30) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €179.50 ($179.50). The stock had a trading volume of 386,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($107.25) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($136.25). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €178.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €189.46.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.