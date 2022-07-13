Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 1,411.1% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PENMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. 11,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,870. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. Peninsula Energy has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.28.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

