Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Shares Down 16.7%

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 835,726 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,358% from the average daily volume of 57,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89.

Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

