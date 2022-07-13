Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $946.12 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005093 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $946.12 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00062046 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00011343 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000715 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

