PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $22.82 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 164,750,032 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

