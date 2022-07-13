Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) Shares Down 22.6%

Shares of Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY – Get Rating) were down 22.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34,900% from the average daily volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

About Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY)

Parkson Retail Group Limited operates and manages a network of department stores, shopping malls, city outlets, supermarkets, and food and beverage outlets. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market.

