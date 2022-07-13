Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Park City Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Park City Group to $9.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.11. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 21.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 31,566 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 43.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 46,606 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

