Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,209,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,334 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 13.0% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $328,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITOT. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.26. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15.

