Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 29,068 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,068 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $13,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.50.

