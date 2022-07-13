Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $143.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.59 and its 200 day moving average is $156.62. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.