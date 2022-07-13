Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,190 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.8% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,732,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 202,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,543,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $286.24 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

