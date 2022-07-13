Parallel Advisors LLC Has $7.29 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $197,400,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $530.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $207.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.54.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

