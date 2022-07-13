Parallel Advisors LLC Has $10.51 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,594 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $66.19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.