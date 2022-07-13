Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises about 1.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Okta worth $43,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Okta by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,406 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $614,155,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Okta by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,042,000 after acquiring an additional 247,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,114,000 after purchasing an additional 236,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $240,716,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.04.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.
In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,627. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
