Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises about 1.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Okta worth $43,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Okta by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,406 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $614,155,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Okta by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,042,000 after acquiring an additional 247,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,114,000 after purchasing an additional 236,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $240,716,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.04.

Okta stock opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average is $143.99. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,627. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.