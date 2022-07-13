Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 11,787 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,369 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT opened at $125.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.