Panmure Gordon Downgrades Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) to Hold

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,700.00.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $71.83.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.