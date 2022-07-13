Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38,675.22

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $38,675.22 and approximately $59,569.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

