Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Sells $30,354.35 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $30,354.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,844.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PCRX traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 489,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,975. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.40. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after buying an additional 605,370 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after purchasing an additional 446,081 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $23,281,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after purchasing an additional 267,433 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $19,296,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.