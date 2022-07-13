PAC Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $5.64 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $55,353.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,855,019,014 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

