Oxen (OXEN) Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Oxen has a market cap of $12.64 million and $291,334.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001096 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,516.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,053.83 or 0.05399592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00027822 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00245859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.00635584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00071692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00505710 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,061,854 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.