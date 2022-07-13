Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company.

Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,320. The firm has a market cap of $517.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth $38,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 178.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 38.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 46,075 shares during the period. 21.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

